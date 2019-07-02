Art historians petition Prague mayor against installing Marian Column replica

A group of 26 art historians opposed to installing a replica of the Marian Column in Prague's Old Town Square have written the mayor to make their case.

They argue that the 17th century Baroque monument, demolished in 1918, was an expression of Habsburg anti-Reformation propaganda, and therefore cannot contribute to reconciliation between the Churches.

In their letter to Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates), published on the Institute of Art History website, they further argue there is insufficient evidence to restore the Marian Column to its historical form.

The Prague City Council has twice voted against installing a replica.