Art historians petition Prague mayor against installing Marian Column replica

A group of 26 art historians opposed to installing a replica of the Marian Column in Prague's Old Town Square have written the mayor to make their case.
They argue that the 17th century Baroque monument, demolished in 1918, was an expression of Habsburg anti-Reformation propaganda, and therefore cannot contribute to reconciliation between the Churches.
In their letter to Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates), published on the Institute of Art History website, they further argue there is insufficient evidence to restore the Marian Column to its historical form.
The Prague City Council has twice voted against installing a replica.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
Oldest cave paintings in Czech Republic discovered at Catherine Cave near Brno
EU study shows dual food quality is issue – and not just in East