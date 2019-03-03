Around fifty percent of Czech doctoral students drop out

Doctoral students in the Czech Republic are complaining that they don’t receive sufficient financial support from the state, Czech Radio reported on Sunday. Although the government recently raised the monthly payment to PhD students by almost 50 percent, up to 11,000 crowns (around 428 euros) per month, many of them still have to seek extra income.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Education, the drop-out rate among PhD students is around fifty percent. Nearly 10,000 students started their doctoral studies in the Czech Republic in the academic year 2014-2015, but only 4,749 of them graduated in 2017-2018.