Around 50,000 trees in Šumava damaged by windstorm Sabine

Around 50,000 trees in the South Bohemian forest of Šumava have been damaged as a result of the strong winds that swept through the Czech Republic on Monday and Tuesday. The exact extent of damages is still being estimated by foresters, but it seems that the strong winds did not cause heavy damage in any specific part of the park, Blanka Müllerová from the Šumava National Park told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic saw winds at the speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour in places as the wind storm known as “Sabine” passed through the country. However, according to Pavel Šimandl from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, the winds were not strong enough to be classified as a hurricane force.