Around 125,000 visitors attend NATO Days

Some 125,000 visitors attended the annual NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show at the Mošnov airfield near Ostrava on Saturday. Organizers expect a similar turnout on Sunday, given the sunny weather forecast.

This year’s edition of the event, which is one of the largest military air shows in Europe, will commemorate 70 years since the foundation of the NATO and 20 years since the Czech Republic’s accession to the alliance.

The festival features demonstrations of combat and rescue equipment, including the American C-5 Super Galaxy transport aircraft, as well as aerobatic shows.