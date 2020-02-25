Army lagging behind and needs investment, says chief of General Staff

The head of the Czech Army says that years of neglect and cost-cutting have reduced it to a skeleton that needs to be built up again, Novinky.cz reported. Speaking at an army command assembly on Tuesday, the chief of the General Staff, Aleš Opata, called for acceleration in the modernisation of the force’s heavy equipment.

General Opata said using Russian technology was not the way to go for the Czech Army, which was being left behind by its allies. Potential adversaries are a generation ahead of the Czechs, he added.

The chief of the General Staff said soldiers were expecting political leaders to make good on their promise to reach NATO military spending targets by 2024. Government leaders recently raised doubts over whether this would be achieved.