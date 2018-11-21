Army chief outlines urgent need for gear, weaponry

Czech Army Chief of Staff Aleš Opata has said the country’s armed forces urgently need to make a series purchases, ranging from protective gear for soldiers in the field to helicopters and radar systems, the daily Právo reports.

Opata said these items include bulletproof vests and helmets, hand weapons, drones, NATO-calibre artillery, infantry fighting vehicles, three-dimensional Mobile Air Defence Radars, and multipurpose helicopters.

He was speaking at a military-command meeting with President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Tuesday.

According to Právo, President Zeman expressed his support for increasing the number of Czech soldiers serving in Afghanistan under NATO and that they should engage in combat against terrorism.