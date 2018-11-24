Army chief Opata visits Czech soldiers in Iraq and Mali

The chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, Aleš Opata, visited Czech troops in Iraq and Mali between Wednesday and Friday. In Iraq General Opata met instructors from the Czech chemical forces, military police and regular police, as well as flying instructors teaching local pilots in the use of Czech-made jets.

While in Mali the Czech Army chief met soldiers in the capital Bamako tasked with providing protection to a European Union training mission, a spokesperson for the General Staff told the Czech News Agency.