Army chief: Killer of Czech soldier was Afghan serving with NATO troops

The chief of staff of the Czech Army, Aleš Opata, says an attack that left a Czech soldier dead in Afghanistan was carried out by an Afghan soldier serving alongside NATO troops. Corporal Tomáš Procházka, who was 42, was shot dead on Monday while returning from a routine mission outside his base in Herat Province. His body is due to be flown home on Wednesday.

General Lieutenant Opata said the assailant had fired on the men not primarily because they were Czech, but because they were members of the coalition forces.

The Czech minister of defence, Lubomír Metnar, described the attack as unexpected and unprecedented. Two other Czech soldiers were injured.