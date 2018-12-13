Army and police most trusted institutions in the country

The army and police enjoy a high level of public trust, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM agency. Both received a 67 percent trust rating. The judiciary got a 58 percent trust rating.
Trust in NGOs and the media is significantly lower, with only 48 percent of Czechs saying they trust information broadcast on the radio, the press received a 38 percent trust rating, while television 40 percent.
Only 37 percent of Czechs trust NGOs, which the polling agency says may be linked to the migrant crisis. The country’s churches are bottom of the ladder with a 25 percent trust rating.
