Armenia asks Czechs to extradite ex-president and PM Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew

Armenia’s prosecutor general has asked the Czech Republic to extradite the nephew of former president and prime minister Serzh Sargsyan to face drug trafficking and other charges.

The politician’s nephew, Narek Sargsyan, was detained in Prague in early December. An international warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2018 for alleged drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Czech authorities have already begun a preliminary investigation in anticipation of an extradition request. The final decision will be made by the Minister of Justice.