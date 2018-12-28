Armed robber takes nine people hostage in Příbram bank

An armed robber is holding eight people hostage in a branch of the Unikredit bank in the south Bohemian town of Příbram, the ctk news agency reported.Police units and a negotiator are at the site.
According to the ctk, the robber originally took none people hostage and later released one person. He indicated he does not want to harm the hostages. It is not yet clear what his demands are.
