Czech-born architect Eva Jiřičná was presented with a lifetime achievement medal at the London Design Festival on Monday.

Jiřičná, who has been based in London for 50 years, was honoured for a career portfolio that includes the interior design of the Lloyds of London building, the home of fashion designer Joseph Ettedgui, as well as many of his Joseph stores, and a convention centre in the Moravian city of Zlín.