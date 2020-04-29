Archbishop of Olomouc elected Czech Bishops’ Conference head

The Archbishop of Olomouc, Jan Graubner, is now officially the new president of the Czech Bishops' Conference. The bishops elected him to this position at their plenary session on Tuesday in Olomouc.
Graubner succeeds Cardinal and Archbishop of Prague Dominik Duka, who led the Bohemian and Moravian bishops, who served in the position for ten years.
He had served as chairman of the Czech Bishops’ Conference from 2000 to 2010, and was vice-chairman for the next decade.
In 2008, then President Václav Klaus awarded Graubner the Order of Tomáš Garrigu Masaryk II for his contribution to the development of democracy, humanity and human rights.
