Archaeologists: well found in eastern Bohemia “oldest wooden structure” unearthed in Europe

Czech archaeologists have unearthed remnants of what may be the oldest wooden structure ever discovered in Europe – a water well made of oak trees felled some 7,000 years ago.

According to the head of the Archaeological Centre in Olomouc, the well was discovered outside in the eastern Bohemian town of Ostrov in the early stages of a motorways project.

Scientists were able to determine that the tree trunks for the wood were felled in the years 5255 and 5256 BC, said the centre’s director, Jaroslav Peška.