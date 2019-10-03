Archaeologists unveil new findings about Lety concentration camp

Archaeologists have discovered that the largest part of the former WWII internment camp for Romanies in Lety was located on the premises of the pig farm, which was built at the site under the Communist regime. Head of the archaeological team, Pavel Vařeka, unveiled the recent findings at a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, the ruins of the camp were still visible in the 1970s, when the pig farm was built at the site. After years of negotiations, the government in 2017 agreed to buy out the farm and turn the place into a memorial to the victims of the Romani Holocaust, which is to open by 2023.

More than 300 Roma men, women and children died at the site during WWII.