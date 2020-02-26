Archaeologists unearth three medieval skeletons who could have been victims of ritual killing

Archaeologists have announced the discovery of three skeletons believed to be around 1,000 years old in the foundations of Břeclav Castle in South Moravia. The skeletons were found in close proximity to each other and in extreme positions, which archaeologists hypothesise could mean that they had been tied together and died a violent death, possibly related to a pagan ritual.

Archaeologist Miroslav Dejmal told Czech Television that this is a rare discovery. Although the area had been converted to Christianity by around 1050, some pagan practices were retained for a long time, he said.

The team of archaeologists now wants to find out further details about the skeletons, including their gender, age and whether they were related.