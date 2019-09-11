Archaeologists find unique grave of Roman era warlord in Uherský Brod

A unique grave of a second century warlord has been found in the south-east Moravian town of Uherský Brod. Aside from human remains, the grave’s contents include bronze crockery and a knife. It is the first discovery of this kind from the Roman period in the region, the Czech News Agency reports.

According to the head of the Archaeology Department at the Museum of Moravian Slovakia Tomáš Chrástek the grave was found by chance when, during the construction of a rainwater sewer, a digger operator noticed his bucket had become stuck on something. Archaeologists from the museum then identified the object as a bronze pan from the Roman period.

According to Mr. Chrástek the body belongs to an influential warlord, who possibly ruled over the wider region. The archaeologist notes that the objects with which the skeleton is buried were imports made on the territory of the Roman Empire.