Archaeologists find secret passage at Milevsko monastery in southern Bohemia

Archaeologists have discovered a secret corridor in the Milevsko monastery in southern Bohemia with an extended room at the end. It was hidden behind a massive medieval wall, and may have saved valuables from plunder by Hussites in the early 15th century.

Researchers expect to excavate the site within a few weeks, archaeologist and team leader Jiří Šindelář told ČTK news agency. The survey project includes creating a detailed 3D mapping of the monastery complex.

Hussites set the monastery on fire in 1420, and aristocratic families later took over the complex. After the battle of White Mountain in 1620, the monastery returned to the Premonstratensian order.