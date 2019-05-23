Archaeologists find pre-historic burial ground in Bohemia

Archaeologists have announced the discovery of a burial site that houses tombs from the Neolithic era all the way to the early Iron Age period near the town of Slaný in Central Bohemia. Items include pre-historic tombs, ceramics, stone arrowheads, copper daggers and dozens of skeletons.

The discoveries were made during one of the largest archaeological excavations conducted in Bohemia, which started in August 2018 and ended in May 2019. The dig took place ahead of the construction of a highway bypass near Slaný.