Archaeologists discover ancient Germanic graves in East Bohemia

Archaeologists from the East Bohemian Museum have announced the discovery of six ancient graves around the village of Sendražice near Hradec Kralové. The graves are believed to have been made by a Germanic tribe in the 6th century during the migration period.

One of the graves, which was not robbed in the subsequent centuries, contained tens of pieces of jewellery, including two brooches. A seax sword was also found in the grave.

Scientific tests on the skeletons are now underway as the archaeologists are hoping to identify the age of the bodies and the tribe they belonged to.