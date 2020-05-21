Archaelogists announce find of Iron Age burial site in North-East Bohemia

Archeologists working on a dig in the area around the village of Domašín in North-East Bohemia have found evidence of an Iron Age burial site likely associated with an Urnfield culture settlement found in the nearby village of Černíkovice.

It is the latest in a series of discoveries on the site since the archeological dig began earlier in the Spring of this year. Martina Beková, from the nearby Rychnov Museum, says that the Domašín site is the richest find in the area for the past 10 years.