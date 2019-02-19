Apple Pay service launched in Czech Republic

US company Apple launched its Apple Pay service in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. The contact free system, which is linked to payment cards, allows people to use their Apple mobiles and watches to make payments.
Google Pay, a similar product, was already available in this country for users of phones and watches using the Android operating system.
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?
Major renovation planned for Prague’s Masaryk train station