Apple Pay service launched in Czech Republic

Ian Willoughby
19-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

US company Apple launched its Apple Pay service in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. The contact free system, which is linked to payment cards, allows people to use their Apple mobiles and watches to make payments.

Google Pay, a similar product, was already available in this country for users of phones and watches using the Android operating system.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 