APA: Two terrorist suspects arrested in Prague this week

Two terrorist suspects linked to the unsuccessful attacks on trains in Germany last year were allegedly arrested in Prague on Wednesday, the Austrian news agency APA reported on Thursday, citing Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl.
The two men are reportedly associated with an Iraqi man arrested in Vienna on Monday, who is suspected of carrying out unsuccessful attacks on trains in neighbouring Germany last October and December. According to Austrian officials, the men are believed to have links to Islamic State militants.
