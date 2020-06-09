Anti-government protests to take place in 145 towns and cities

Anti-government protests organized by the movement Million Moments for Democracy are due to take place in 145 Czech towns and cities on Tuesday, among them Prague, Brno, Ostrava, Karlovy vary and Plzen.

In the bigger cities the number of participants will be limited to 500 people, within the government-imposed coronavirus restrictions and participants will be expected to wear face-masks and adhere to social distancing rules.

The Million Moments for Democracy movement has criticized the manner in which the government handled the coronavirus crisis, stating inadequate state support for entrepreneurs hit by the government-imposed restrictions, lack of transparency in purchases of protective gear and the fact that municipalities have been asked to contribute from their own funds to a compensation package for self-employed.