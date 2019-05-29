Anti-Babiš protests held around Czech Republic

People in towns and cities around the Czech Republic rallied in protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his appointment of Marie Benešová as justice minister on Tuesday evening. The biggest protest, which took place in Brno, attracted an estimated 3,000 people. The organisers, Million Moments for Democracy, are calling for the removal of the newly appointed justice minister, who they fear was installed to meddle in a criminal case against the prime minister linked to the alleged abuse of EU subsidies. They are planning to hold further demonstration in Prague in a week’s time unless their demands are met.