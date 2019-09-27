Anti-Babiš protesters plan 130 marches on St. Wenceslas Day

Brian Kenety
27-09-2019
Protest groups plan to hold over 130 marches nationwide on Saturday over the Prague State Prosecutor’s decision not to prosecute Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) for alleged EU fraud in the so-called Stork’s Nest case.

Previous large-scale protests slamming the alleged corruption were organised by the group A Million Moments for Democracy. This Saturday, St. Wenceslas Day, smaller groups will be coordinating demonstrations in Prague, a representative said.

The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office has yet to accept or reject the decision to halt the criminal investigation into whether Mr Babiš illegally acquired 2 million euros in EU subsidies for his Stork’s Nest complex a decade ago.

