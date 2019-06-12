Anti-Babiš protest organiser ready to go on if next major protest is ignored

The chief organiser of the recent countrywide wave of protests calling for the resignation of the Czech justice and prime ministers, Mikuláš Minář, told Czech Television on Tuesday that his group A Million Moments for Democracy is ready for a “long-haul race” if it comes to it. He implied that the demonstrations are likely to continue if the demands set out by the protesters are not taken into consideration after what is expected to be the largest protest yet, on Prague’s Letná Plain on June 23.
Mr. Minář was unwilling to go into the details of what his group plans to do next. However, he said that it respects the result of the elections and the right of Mr. Babiš’s party to be in charge of the government, but with a different prime minister who is not burdened by the current leader’s affairs.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history