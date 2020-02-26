Anti-Babiš group launches series of new events

The group Million Moments for Democracy launched a new series of events dubbed Relay for Democracy on Tuesday. The first one, comprising a public discussion and protest gathering, took place in the West Bohemian city of Plzeň and will be followed by further gatherings in other regional centres every week, the organisers said. The series will conclude in Prague at the start of June.

Million Moments for Democracy was initially set up to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who its founders say is in conflict of interest. It has twice held demonstrations in Prague drawing an estimated quarter of a million people or more.