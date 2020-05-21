Another 1,000 miners in Darkov to be tested for Covid-19

Another large-scale testing is due to take place at the Darkov mine in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian region this weekend, after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among the miners.

The virus was first detected among the miners last Friday. By the start of this week, the number of cases increased to over 100. Infections have also been registered among family members.

Nearly 900 employees of the mine have already been tested and another 1,000 are to be tested this weekend.

The mine is operating as usual but strict hygiene conditions are in place.