ANO would win general elections

The ANO party of the ruling coalition would win general elections, if they were held today, according to a survey conducted by the CVVM agency.

ANO would get 30 percent of the vote, followed by the opposition Pirate Party and the Civic Democrats which would both get 15 percent.

The Social Democrats would come fourth with 11 percent, just ahead of the Communist Party which would get 10 percent.

The only other parties which stand a chance of crossing the five percent threshold needed to win seats in the lower house are the Christian Democrats, the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party and the Mayors and Independents.