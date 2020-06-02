ANO want further debate on food self-sufficiency bill

Government leaders ANO will on Wednesday propose that a bill on national self-sufficiency in food production be returned to the second reading, the head of the party’s deputies group, Jaroslav Faltýnek, said on Tuesday. Mr. Faltýnek said there needed to be more debate on the amendment, which would require that up to 85 percent of non-specialised foodstuffs be of Czech origin.

The proposal has been criticised by business groups, who say it would contravene European law and would lead to higher prices and lower quality.