ANO to support Věra Jourová for EU commissioner

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has confirmed that his party would support Věra Jourová for the post of EU commissioner. However he said his party would prefer for the Czech Republic to get a different portfolio, preferably that of commissioner for internal market and services.
Mr. Babiš said he would discuss the matter with his coalition partner, the Social Democrats, and was ready to consider any candidate they would put forward.
Věra Jourová has served as EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality.
