ANO still in the lead but with a significant dip in preferences, June poll shows

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's ANO party, which is currently the strongest political faction in Parliament and a member of the ruling government coalition, is still the most popular party in the country, at least according to a poll conducted in late June by the agency Kantar on behalf of Czech Television. At 25.5 percent of the vote, ANO has a seven point lead ahead of the second placed Pirate Party with 18.5 percent. The centre-right Civic Democrats are in third place with 13 percent, followed by the right-wing Freedom and Direct Democracy party, which the poll showed has 8.5 percent of the potential vote. Hovering along the 5 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament are the Social Democrats (6.5 percent), the Mayors and Independents (6 percent), the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (5.5 percent), TOP 09 (5 percent) and the Christian Democrats (4.5 percent).

While ANO is still in the lead, the June poll shows the party's preferences registered the largest decrease since 2016. However, the party also has the most loyal voter base, with 92 percent of ANO voters saying they would vote for the party again in the next elections. Kantar also asked voters if they are happy with the current political situation in the country. Around one-third said they are, a decrease compared to previous months.