ANO retains strong lead in polls, Pirates gain, Soc Dems lose support

The latest Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) poll shows the ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would win 29 percent of the vote if elections were held now, up a percentage point since May.

The Pirate Party would get 17 percent of the vote, up 3.5 percentage points since the last poll.

In third place are the Civic Democrats (15 percent), in fourth are the Communists (9 percent) and in fifth are the Social Democrats (7.5 percent) – all of which have lost about 2 percentage points in support.

The CVVM poll was collected from 8 to 17 June, more than a week before the anti- Babiš demonstration at Letná Plain that drew nearly 300,000 protestors.

The far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party gained 1.5 percentage points since May, at 6.5 percent.

At or below the 5 percent threshold needed to enter parliament were the Christian Democrats (5 percent), Party of Mayors and Independents (4.5 percent), Top 09 (3 percent) and Greens (1 percent).