ANO party still in the lead but sliding

Prime Minister Babiš’ ANO party still maintains a strong lead over its political rivals, but support for the party has been gradually sliding, according to a poll conducted by the Median agency.

If elections were held today ANO would get 28,5 percent of the vote, down by two percentage points since May, followed by the Pirate Party with 14 percent, and the Civic Democrats with 12.5 percent.

The only other parties which would cross the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in the lower house of Parliament are the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, the Social Democrats, the Communists, the Mayors and Independents and the Christian Democrats.