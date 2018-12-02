ANO party has high public trust despite scandal surrounding PM

The ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has gained public support, despite the most recent scandal surrounding the prime minister, according to a flash poll conducted by the Kantar polling agency.

ANO received a 32.5 percent support rating, ahead of the Pirate Party with 19 percent and the Civic Democrats who got 16 percent.

The Social Democrats, the Party of Mayors and Independents, the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party and the Communist Party would only just cross the 5 percent margin needed to win seats in the lower house.