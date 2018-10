ANO leader Andrej Babiš has slammed the Civic Democratic Party for sidelining Brno election winner ANO and entering into a coalition with the Christian Democrats, the Pirates Party and the Social Democrats.

Babiš called it the "ultimate betrayal“, saying a coalition deal with ANO had already been settled.

Brno Civic Democrat leader Marketa Vanková, who is slated to be the city’s new mayor, said the deal including the Pirates Party had been made on the basis of broader policy program consensus.​