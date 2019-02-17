ANO congress re-elects unopposed party leaders Babiš, Faltýnek

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was re-elected chairman of the ANO party he founded on Sunday as, running unopposed. Jaroslav Faltýnek was reelected first deputy chairman and faced no opponent ahead of the party congress vote.

Mr Babiš received 206 votes out of 238 delegates present at the national assembly. Thirteen delegates voted against him and 19 abstained. In the last party congress, he received 195 votes out of 210 delegates, and in 2015 was elected unanimously.

As for Mr Faltýnek, two candidates for the first deputy chair post withdrew their candidacies in the eleventh hour. He received 190 votes, or roughly 80 percent of the 237 delegates present.

The two ANO party leaders have consistently been ranked the country’s most popular politicians in polls of eligible voters over the past six months.