ANO candidate for broadcasting council pulls out over lack of support

Petr Štěpánek has withdrawn his candidature for membership of the Council for Radio and Television Broadcasting. A number of opposition politicians had called on governing party ANO to rescind Mr. Štěpánek’s nomination and on Tuesday a number of its MPs, including Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, said they would not back him in a vote on Wednesday.

Opposition parties had slammed his nomination due to the fact that Mr. Štěpánek had spoken about wishing to blow up public broadcaster Czech Television, which he referred to as a criminal organisation.

Around 200 people protested against Mr. Štěpánek’s appointment outside the Czech lower house on Monday.