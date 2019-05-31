Annual United Islands music festival gets underway

Ruth Fraňková
31-05-2019
The annual United Islands music festival gets underway in Prague on Friday. The festival traditionally takes place in Prague’s district of Karlín, offering over 100 artists from all over the world.

The 16th edition of the event has a subtitle “the British Edition” and brings the most interesting of young British music, such as the bands The Sherlocks and Husky Loops. It also offers a special programme for Entry to the event is free of charge.

 
 
