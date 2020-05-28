Annual Reconciliation Pilgrimage to take place in September

The annual Pilgrimage of Reconciliation from the town of Pohořelice to Brno, commemorating the victims of the post-war expulsion of the Moravian capital’s German-speaking population, will be postponed to September.

The event traditionally takes place in May, when the “Brno death march” took place in 1945. Some 20,000 of the city’s German-speaking citizens were rounded up by Czech paramilitaries in the wake of WWII and walked to the Austrian border. Around 1,700 are believed to have died of exhaustion on the way.