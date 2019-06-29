Annual Prague Pride march to take place on 10 August

Prague's gay pride march, Prague Pride, will take place on 10 August, the Czech News Agency Reports. The march, which has been taking place annually since 2011, will be the closing event of the week long LGBT Festival that starts on 5 August. At least 30,000 people are expected to take part this year.

Organisers Prague Pride are advocates for the legalisation of gay marriage, which is currently being debated in the Chamber of Deputies.