The annual Mezipatra Queer Film Festival gets underway on Thursday evening in Prague, with the main theme called Wind of Change.

The event, which is now in its 20th edition, will present around a hundred Czech and foreign films focusing on the LGBTQ issues, before moving on to the Moravian metropolis of Brno.

The opening film will be Adam, a coming-of-age comedy by U.S. director Rhys Erns.