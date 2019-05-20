Annual Memory of the Nation run raises nearly 900,000 crowns

The annual charity run for Paměť národa or Memory of the Nation Institute raised 872,000 crowns (approximately 34,000 euros), the organizers said on Monday.

The fourth edition of the charity run took place on Saturday in ten locations across the Czech Republic under the motto "For all who have not given up". More than 2,700 people took part in the event.

The funds will help to document the fate of the country’s freedom fighters who fought against Nazism and Communism.