Annual meeting of Czech Ambassadors underway in Prague

Throughout this week, Czech ambassadors posted around the world are meeting in Prague for their annual meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As is customary, the meeting was opened by the prime minister, Andrej Babiš (ANO), and followed by remarks from the foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) along with an address by an international guest of honour.

This year, it is Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok (People's Party for Freedom and Democracy). The three are due to discuss the possible deepening of cooperation between the Benelux countries and the Visegrád Four states.

On Tuesday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney (Fine Gael) is due to speak to Czech ambassadors about the stat of Brexit negotiations and possibility of a so-called Irish backstop, which would maintain a seamless border on the island of Ireland after the UK leaves the EU.