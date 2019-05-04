Annual freedom celebrations underway in Pilsen

Freedom celebrations are underway in the West Bohemian town of Pilsen, marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the city by General Patton’s Army. Ten war veterans from Belgium and the US, who helped to liberate the city, are attending this year’s event.
The four-day celebrations, which started on Friday, traditionally includes street happenings, concerts and the chance to see a reconstructed US military camp from that period. One of the highlights is a Convoy of Liberty with over 200 historical vehicles, that will cross the town centre on Sunday.
The event will culminate on Monday at the town’s memorial to the US army with an event called Thank You, America!
