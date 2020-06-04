Annual festival Tanec Praha kicks off on Thursday

The annual festival Tanec Praha dedicated to contemporary dance gets underway on Thursday under the title Keep on Dancing! Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival organizers were forced to create an alternative programme, focusing on the domestic art scene.

Among other things, visitors can see the premiere of a site-specific project Lungs of Žižkov, called Struggling with Language, and the performance DUETS, which takes place behind the glass walls of the Trade Fair Palace.

The festival will continue in Prague and 17 other towns and cities around the Czech Republic until June 29.