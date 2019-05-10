Anna Cima receives Jiří Orten literary prize for young authors

This year’s Jiří Orten Prize for young authors under the age of 30 went to the young Czech Japanologist Anna Cima for her novel Probudím se na Šibuji or I Wake up in Shibuya. The prose debut, set in Japan, searches for a way of understanding the distant culture of Japan as well as making sense of today’s world.

The award, named after Czech poet Jiří Orten, comes with 50,000 crowns in prize money. It was presented on Wednesday evening at a ceremony held as part of the Book World Prague 2019.