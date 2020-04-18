Animator Gene Deitch, resident in Prague since early 1960s, dies at 95

The US-born animator Gene Deitch, who had lived in Prague since the early 1960s, has died at the age of 95. He won an Oscar for the animated short Munro and directed Tom and Jerry and Popeye cartoons in cooperation with Czechoslovakia’s famous Bratři v triku animation studio.

Deitch started out doing illustrations for jazz magazines and produced a series of popular cartoon characters, as well as creating an animated version of The Hobbit with Czech artist Adolf Born.