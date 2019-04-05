Andrew and Indira Fuestel tour Czech cities

US astronaut Andrew Feustel, who has taken a number of Czech artefacts with him on his space missions, is visiting the Czech Republic, together with his wife Indira who has Czech roots. The couple are giving talks to the public in Prague, Olomouc, Ostrava and Brno.

Fuestel was on three space missions, in 2009, 2011 and in 2018, each time taking a significant Czech artefact with him. The chosen objects were the legendary Czech cartoon character, Krteček, or Little Mole, a painting by a Jewish boy drawn in the Terezín ghetto and a book of poems entitled Cosmic Songs by the 19th century Czech author Jan Neruda.